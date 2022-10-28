Notre Dame volleyball claims 9th Region crown

They are the best team in Northern Kentucky’s best high school sport.

And they’ve been there since Day 1. Well, ever since the first girls’ volleyball state tournament in 1979, which Notre Dame Academy won. And they’re still at it.

The nine-time Notre Dame state Champs won another Ninth Region title Thursday at Ryle, taking down a feisty host Raider team in front of an even feistier home crowd in three sets – 25-9, 25-20, and 25-16.

Their reward? How about a Monday trip to a 37-2 Paintsville team that has rarely ventured outside the mountains, going 25-0 in the 15th Region and unbeaten in Kentucky.

Leslie Litmer, center left, with Jenna Leistner, center, in yellow, encourage their Pandas. Photo by Dan Weber | LINK nky

Paintsville won in three sets over Johnson Central Thursday and gets the home game thanks to a higher RPI than the 30-5 Pandas who have tested themselves against the best teams in the volleyball hotbeds of Cincinnati, Chicago, and Louisville.

They have lost just one match in Kentucky, 3-2, to Louisville power Assumption.

How good are the Pandas? They were playing in their seventeenth straight regional final Thursday. And in the 21 years – 20 as head coach – that Ryle Coach Tasha Lovins has gone against Notre Dame, her team has won exactly once.

That was last year in the regular season. But when the teams played in the postseason, Notre Dame won 3-1.

Like the Raider crowd at a Ryle scramble and diving save, Lovins could not have been prouder of her team. “It really turned out to be a great year for us,” she said of her Raiders, who finished 24-16.

Even after getting swamped 25-9 in the first set, they kept it close, dropping the second set, 25-20, as Juniors Abby Lester, Alexis Woolfand Kianna Dinn – a University of Pittsburgh commit while all three are All-Regional Tournament selections — traded shots and saves for the Raiders.

Ryle even continued the challenge into the third set, jumping out to a series of five-point leads, from 11-6 through 14-9, before the Pandas started playing like – well, the Pandas.

Tasha Lovins, the Ryle coach, far right, talking to her team. Photo by Dan Weber | LINK nky

All you heard was “Point, Pandas,” from the PA announcer. Sixteen of the next 18 points ended that way as a senior outside hitter Sydney Nolanall 6-foot-4 of Flying power, time and again got the point NDA needed on her way to 16 Kills on the night and an all-tourney selection.

“They put pressure on us and we responded,” said Nolan, who started playing club volleyball when she was 10, like most of the rest of her teammates from feeder schools like Blessed Sacrament, St. Pius, and St. Agnes.

Co-head Coach Leslie Litmer thought the wear and tear, emotionally and physically from Wednesday’s tough four-set match against St. Henry, was starting to take its toll. “You could see the fatigue setting in,” Litmer said.

That’s why Litmer and co-coach Jenna Leistner convinced the Pandas that they needed to win this one in three. No extra time, no letting an opponent get charged up and make a run.

That’s where regional tourney MVP Kamden Schrand, a libero headed to Louisville, comes in. “I think it was our defense,” she said. And that’s her job. “I want the ball to come to me, to try to get to as many balls as I can.”

Which she did, with 27 digs – and four aces – to her credit. “They’re kind of a Shotty team,” Schrand said of the Raiders, with their off-speed shots and different looks they give opponents. You have to be ready and committed to not letting any ball hit the floor, she said.

Do that and the Pandas’ front line, where four players six-feet-tall or more, can take over. Dinn, at 5-10, is Ryle’s tallest player.

But it wasn’t all about tall, as a sophomore Ella Goetz, another all-tourney NDA player, proven. She’s just 5-8 but the middle blocker had five kills and six blocks.

Like Nolan, she works on her levitation. “I just jump,” she said of her success at the net. And yes, like Nolan, she does specialized work to improve her jumping.

But no special secret to what happened here when Ryle challenged. “We just brought more energy and pushed,” Goetz said.

And now they get ready for Monday’s trip to Paintsville and no, to questioning from the Pandas, they won’t get the day off from school. Not completely. They’ll attend classes for part of the day, their coaches informed them, then get on the bus for the long trip to eastern Kentucky.

And they’ll be ready, Nolan said. ‘This region definitely has the best teams. The amount of (volleyball) scholarships is insane.” Her teammate Peyton Masta 6-footer headed to the University of New Haven and an all-tourney selection, is one more.

“There’s a lot of talent in this region,” Litmer said.

In fact, there are more Division I volleyball players who call Northern Kentucky home than either football, basketball or baseball.

It’s a fact, Jack.

After Monday, the quarterfinalists, including the Monday Survivor of 10th Region winner, Bishop Brossart, against 16th Region Winner Boyd County, at a site to be determined by the RPI ratings, will move on to Winchester and George Rogers Clark High School. Four games Thursday with semifinals Friday afternoon and the Championship game at 7 will decide the state championship.

ALL-9TH-REGION-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Reese McCloskeyNewport Central Catholic sophomore; Peyton WalkerConner junior; Maia LongDixie Heights senior; Annie EllisonHighlands junior; Alivia Skidmorejunior, and Elizabeth Tabelingjunior, St. Henry; Julia Huntjunior, and Maya Huntsenior, Holy Cross; Abby Lesterjunior, Kiana Dinnjunior, and Alexis Woolfjunior, Ryle; Sydney Nolansenior, Peyton Mastsenior, Ella Goetz, sophomore, Notre Dame; and MVP Kamden Schrandsenior, Notre Dame.