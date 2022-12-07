Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer Declares For The NFL Draft

Notre Dame junior tight end Michael Mayer announced today that he plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. It was an expected move for Mayer, who is considered a first round pick in the upcoming draft. Mayer has been a brilliant player for the Irish and his move was anticipated.

Mayer leaves Notre Dame following his junior year, and he leaves owning every major tight end receiving record for the program. Mayer set the Notre Dame all-time receiving record for receptions (180), receiving yards (2,099) and receiving touchdowns (18) for a tight end.

Mayer also set the school’s single season marks in 2021 when he hauled in 71 catches for 840 yards. In 2022 he set the single season record for receiving touchdowns for a tight end (9), and he had the second best marks for catches (67) and yards (840).

Mayer has already earned several All-American honors already and more are to come. Mayer is also a finalist for the John Mackey Award, which goes to the nation’s top tight end.

Mayer also improved his blocking as the 2022 season progressed, which should enhance his NFL Draft status.

