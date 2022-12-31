Notre Dame Safety Brandon Joseph Declares For The NFL Draft

As expected, Notre Dame senior safety Brandon Joseph has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. This decision had been anticipated over the last couple of weeks but was made official on Saturday.

In Joseph’s one season with the Irish program, the talented defender collected 30 total tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in ten games. Joseph returned that Lone interception 29 yards for a touchdown against Syracuse on the game’s first series.

Joseph was also the team’s main punt returner during the season. They averaged 9.9 yards per return, which ranked 12th nationally.

Notre Dame got just 10 games from Joseph due to a number of nagging injuries. He played in just one of the team’s final four games, and he was banged up and didn’t finish the UNLV or Syracuse games. Joseph was never the impact player for Notre Dame that he was at Northwestern.

The Texas native spent his previous three seasons as a part of the Wildcat program before transferring to Notre Dame for the 2022 season. After redshirting his first season in 2019 with the Wildcats, Joseph would play in 20 games over his next two seasons, selected as an All-Big Ten selection in both years.

After the 2021 season with the Wildcats, Joseph did entertain Entering the 2022 NFL Draft. Ultimately he opted to return, and use his option to transfer to another school. Notre Dame quickly emerged as the front runner for Joseph.

In total, Joseph recorded 159 total tackles, 10 interceptions and seven more pass breakups. He enters a 2023 safety group that is considered a bit lackluster from league circles.

