Notre Dame Ranks 13th In Sporting News Way-Too-Early Top 25

Notre Dame finished 9-4 in the first season of the Marcus Freeman era, which allowed the Irish to finish the 2022 season ranked 18th. Way-too-early rankings are coming out for the 2023 season, and most view the Irish to be a bit better next season than they were in year one of the Freeman tenure.

Sporting News released its way-too-early ranking and it placed the Irish 13th in its first look at rankings for the 2023 season.

