Notre Dame Point Guard Olivia Miles Climbs In National Women’s Basketball Player Rankings

Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles has moved up on ESPN’s rankings of the top 25 Women’s college basketball players in the nation. The sophomore point guard was No. 8 in the preseason rankings, which is voted on by a panel of a panel of 18 broadcasters, analysts and writers who cover the sport for ESPN, but she has moved to No. 4 on the current list, which was voted seven weeks into the season.

Hall of Fame former Notre Dame Women’s head coach Muffet McGraw is one of the 18 panelists who take part in the independent voting. The others are Katie Barnes, Charlie Creme, Aja Ellison, Kelly Gramlich, Dan Hughes, Sean Hurd, Andrea Lloyd, Rebecca Lobo, Alexa Philippou, Roy Philpott, Steffi Sorensen, Mike Thibault, Christy Thomaskutty, MA Voepel, Holly Warlick, Brooke Weisbrod and Stephanie White.

