Notre Dame Offer ‘Hard To Believe’ For Talented Pass Catcher Kwazi Gilmer

On Monday, Notre Dame added yet another talented wide receiver to an already deep board by extending an offer to West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade standout pass catcher Kwazi Gilmer. Gilmer has the look of one of the more underrated athletes out West.

Attention is starting to grow for the California native, who seems to be pulling in multiple offers on almost a daily basis at this point. This recent Irish offer turned out to be a surreal one for Gilmer, who fully understands the prestige behind the problem.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button