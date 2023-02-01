Notre Dame Offer ‘Hard To Believe’ For Talented Pass Catcher Kwazi Gilmer

On Monday, Notre Dame added yet another talented wide receiver to an already deep board by extending an offer to West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade standout pass catcher Kwazi Gilmer. Gilmer has the look of one of the more underrated athletes out West.

Attention is starting to grow for the California native, who seems to be pulling in multiple offers on almost a daily basis at this point. This recent Irish offer turned out to be a surreal one for Gilmer, who fully understands the prestige behind the problem.

“When I first heard the offer, I couldn’t believe it and had to ask the Coach to say it again since I felt I was hearing things,” Gilmer explained. “It was a blessing to receive that offer from Coach (Chance) Stuckey. It was pretty emotional for me.”

With the added attention, Gilmer is busy getting to know a variety of notable schools and coaches. He has not lost sight of just how fortunate he is.

“My recruitment has been going well,” Gilmer said. “It was a little slow at first but now it is starting to pick up. I’m very blessed.

“Some of the schools that have been showing the most interest in me are Washington, Washington State, UCLA, USC, Stanford, and Arizona,” he continued. “Those ones have been consistent but obviously some new schools have started to build relationships with we recently.”

The next several months will be key for the Talented pass catcher to really get a hold on the prospective schools that fit him the best. There are school visits on the horizon, including a potential stop at Notre Dame. There is a timeline, criteria and understanding for what makes a school the ideal fit.

Gilmer is ready to tackle the process head on.

“Although I haven’t had an opportunity to travel there, I will most surely make an effort to do so soon,” he explained. “I don’t have any definite dates that I would adhere to but South Bend is absolutely a place I want to see.

“I’m going to continue my recruiting process for the time being, but I should make a decision over the summer,” Gilmer continued. “I want to make sure that it is the right decision and don’t rush anything.”

The California native has a growing offer list. Some of his notable offers include the Fighting Irish, Colorado, Washington State, Boston College and Arizona among others. Gilmer has also received some interest from USC thus far. They even made an unofficial visit to the Trojan campus this past weekend.

The 6-2, 180-pound pass catcher led Chaminade in receiving as a junior. He hauled in 29 receptions for 600 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. That is a 20.7 yard per catch average, while also averaging 27 yards per kick return and taking two more back for scores.

