Notre Dame Not Done At Tight End In The 2024 Recruiting Class

When you think of Notre Dame football, you think of two positions instantly: Offensive lineman and tight end. The latter has been a historically elite position for the Irish program. Working all the way back to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Caspernames like Mark Bavaro, Irv Smith, Tyler Eifert and Michael Mayer have all dominated while rocking the blue and gold.

In the 2024 recruiting class, the Notre Dame staff got off to an excellent start at the tight end position, securing a commitment from Charlotte (NC) Catholic standout Jack Larsen. A top 100 Recruit by multiple platforms, the 6-3, 215-pound pass catcher brings some outstanding upside to the next level.

