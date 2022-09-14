Notre Dame men’s basketball schedule set for 2022-23. What it means.

Notre Dame men’s basketball schedule set for 2022-23. What it means.

For too many falls to recall, a running text thread between a Reporter (this one) and a former member of the Notre Dame men’s basketball coaching staff resurfaces.

Around the time the Irish football team loses a game, one routinely texts the other to say how it’s officially college basketball season. Basketball and smiley face and thumbs-up emojis included. Football’s fine, but let’s get going with hoops. For the record, this year’s text was sent just shy of 6 pm on Saturday when Notre Dame lost its home opener to Marshall.

It’s all in fun, but the point remains — for some, even on that campus, basketball season can’t get here soon enough. Just after 2 on Tuesday afternoon, it officially arrived. Christmas in September? Yessir.

The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized the 2022-23 schedule for its 15 teams, including Notre Dame. The weather may say summer/fall, but it’s a good time to start thinking of winter, and being inside Purcell Pavilion, new court and all. There, Notre Dame looks to make a repeat run back to the NCAA tournament.

Those:Hamlet Tibbs ready to roll as Irish Assistant

In too many recent seasons past, that was but a dream. A hope. A Fantasy that rarely was fulfilled. The Irish just weren’t good enough — too inexperienced, too immature, too something to get to where this program needs to be every single season. Many figured that was the case a year ago, then last season happened.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button