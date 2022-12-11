Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Renews Dormant Rivalry With Marquette

The Notre Dame men’s basketball team wraps up its four-game home stand Sunday afternoon against Marquette. The Fighting Irish have won 21 of their last 23 games at Purcell Pavilion after holding on for an 81-75 win over Boston University on Wednesday night.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind—Purcell Pavilion
When: Sunday, Dec. 11 – 4:00 PM EST
Network: ESPN2
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network – WSBT 960 AM in South Bend, Tony Simeone PBP

