Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Looks To Stay Unbeaten Against Lipscomb

Notre Dame men’s basketball plays its fourth consecutive home game to open the season when it hosts Lipscomb Friday night. Notre Dame has opened the season with three consecutive wins for the first time since the 2017-2018 team that opened 6-0 after winning the Maui Invitational.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind—Purcell Pavilion
When: Wednesday, Nov. 4 – 7:00 PM EST
Network: ACC Network Extra
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network – WSBT 960 AM in South Bend, Tony Simeone PBP

Let’s take a look at today’s matchup:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button