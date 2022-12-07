Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Looks To Bounce Back Against Boston

It has been an up and down last three games for Mike Brey‘s Notre Dame men’s basketball team. The Fighting Irish suffered their first loss of the season to St. Bonaventure Thanksgiving weekend, but followed that five days later with a 70-52 trouncing of then No. 20 Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, only to lose 62-61 last Saturday to a Syracuse team that had lost three straight Entering the game.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind—Purcell Pavilion
When: Wednesday, Dec. 7 – 7:00 PM EST
Network: ACC Network Extra
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network – WSBT 960 AM in South Bend, Tony Simeone PBP

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button