Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Hosts Michigan State In Final ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Notre Dame men’s basketball plays is set to host Michigan State on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Fighting Irish look to rebound after suffering their first loss of the season last Friday at St. Bonaventure.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind—Purcell Pavilion
When: Wednesday, Nov. 30 – 9:15 PM EST
Network: ESPN2
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network – WSBT 960 AM in South Bend, Tony Simeone PBP

Let’s take a look at today’s matchup:

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (5-1, 0-0 ACC)

Head Coach: Mike Brey (477-260 at Notre Dame (23rd season), 576-312 28th season overall)

