Notre Dame men’s basketball 5 questions to ask about the program

SOUTH BEND — For the first time in more than two decades, the Notre Dame men’s basketball program will embark this offseason and beyond into the great unknown.

Perhaps its greatest. In a world where college athletics looks nothing like it did even three years ago, let alone 23, Notre Dame men’s basketball will be challenged like never before. Not like it did when it jumped to the Big East in 1995. Not like it did when it moved to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013. How can the Irish reinvent and remain relevant?

Kind of intriguing, but also, a bit intimidating, no?

What does the immediate and distant future look like for the Irish? Who will lead this program? What can this program become? Under the direction of head Coach Mike Brey for 23 seasons, we knew what to expect when it came to style of play and roster and makeup and its place in the Big East, then the ACC and in college basketball.

With Brey riding off into the college basketball coaching sunset after this season, everything we knew and assumed and presumed about Notre Dame men’s basketball goes up for grabs. First, Notre Dame needs a head coach. A new leader. A new direction.

Then, it gets interesting. Really interesting. Program-altering interesting.

Notre Dame Athletic director Jack Swarbrick has hit home runs with the hiring of football Coach Marcus Freeman and Women's basketball Coach Niele Ivey. Can he swing for the fences - and beyond - a third time in finding a successor for Mike Brey?

Here are five questions any head coaching candidate who chooses to Chase the opening might ask himself, and of the university, before proceeding.

1. Who’s the boss?

It was no coincidence that Brey’s last contract extension (signed in April 2018) was targeted to take him through the 2024-25 season. That aligned with two of the most important campus leaders in terms of athletics — Brey’s boss, Athletic director Jack Swarbrick and his boss, university president Rev. John Jenkins — whose contracts/leadership plans reportedly also run through the 2024-25 academic year.

