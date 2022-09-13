Notre Dame men’s basketball 2022-23 ACC schedule announced

Notre Dame’s full 2022-23 basketball schedule is out. The ACC released the 20-game slate for each team Tuesdaycompleting the 31-game regular-season lineup for its 15 members.

The Irish will play home-and-homes with Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Florida State, Syracuse and Wake Forest. They will face Miami, Louisville, Pitt and Virginia Tech at home only. Duke, Virginia, North Carolina State and Clemson are the road-only opponents.

The ACC schedule begins Dec. 3 at home against Syracuse. The Irish will resume their non-conference slate for three games before another conference contest Dec. 21 at Florida State. ACC play resumes for good Dec. 30 or 31 when Miami visits Purcell Pavilion.

From there, Notre Dame plays two straight road games, Jan. 3 at Boston College and Jan. 7 at North Carolina. They host Georgia Tech Jan. 10, travel to Syracuse Jan. 14 and return for a two-game homestand against Florida State (Jan. 17) and Boston College (Jan. 21). A trip to North Carolina State (Jan. 24) and home game against Louisville (Jan. 28) follow.

February begins with Wake Forest (Feb. 4) at home, Georgia Tech on the road (Feb. 8) and Virginia Tech at home (Feb. 11). Notre Dame then plays three of its next four on the road, starting with trips to Duke (Feb. 14) and Virginia (Feb. 18). North Carolina comes to Purcell Pavilion Feb. 22, and Notre Dame goes back on the road Feb. 25 to play Wake Forest.

Senior Day will be March 1 against Pitt. The regular season ends March 4 against Clemson. The ACC tournament begins March 7.

Notre Dame plays nine of its 11 non-conference games at home, starting with the Nov. 10 opener against Radford. All told, the Irish will play 19 games at home, 10 on the road and two at neutral sites. The first true road game of the year is Dec. 21 at Florida State.

Notre Dame 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule

– conference game

Nov. 10 Radford

Nov. 13 Youngstown State

Nov. 16 Southern Indiana

Nov. 18 Lipscomb

Nov. 22 Bowling Green

Nov. 25 St. Bonaventure (Belmont Park, NY)

Nov. 30 Michigan State

December 3 Syracuse*

December 7Boston University

December 11 Marquette

December 18 Georgia (Atlanta)

December 21 at Florida State*

December 27 Jacksonville

December 30/31 Miami*

Jan. 3 at Boston College*

Jan. 7 at North Carolina*

Jan. 10 Georgia Tech*

Jan. 14 at Syracuse*

Jan. 17 Florida State*

Jan. 21 Boston College*

Jan. 24 at North Carolina State*

Jan. 28 Louisville*

February 4 Wake Forest*

February 8 at Georgia Tech*

February 11 Virginia Tech*

February 14 at Duke*

February 18 at Virginia*

February 22 North Carolina*

February 25 at Wake Forest*

March 1 Pitt*

March 4 at Clemson*