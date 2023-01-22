Notre Dame Making A Run At Dual Sport Star Daniel Freitag

One of the more interesting recruits in the 2024 recruiting class is Bloomington (Minn.) Jefferson wide receiver Daniel Freitag, who was offered by Notre Dame on Friday. The intrigue doesn’t come simply from the talent that Freitag boasts, which is high level.

Instead, there are some questions not only about where the Minnesota standout will play, but also which sports he will play. Not only is Freitag a standout player on the gridiron for Jefferson, he is also one of the top rated basketball players in America.

An opportunity to play both sports on the next level isn’t necessarily a deal maker or breaker, but it’s something that Freitag is very interested in. That possibility is something that he will explore deeply.

“I am in fact looking into playing both basketball and football in college,” Freitag said. “It is definitely a unique situation to be in, I could absolutely see myself doing both and am very open to it.”

For now, this offer came just from the football perspective for the Irish. With a transition period coming for the Notre Dame basketball program, that possibility is still something that will need to be worked out. Both sides have time but for now, Freitag is just excited to be offered by a school as iconic as Notre Dame.

“I am very grateful to be offered by such a prestigious university,” he said. “I was very impressed by them in September when I visited. They’re all great people over there with a clear message.”

So far Freitag has been recruited a bit heavier from the basketball side of things, but his interest and upside on the football field can’t be ignored. He is beyond grateful for every opportunity that is presented and is doing his best to take everything in stride.

“My football recruitment has been pretty calm but I am not complaining,” Freitag stated. “Any amount of recruitment is enough to be grateful. Obviously the basketball side of recruiting can be hectic too so I’m just enjoying the process.”

This offer came shortly after Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees visited Jefferson High School to check in on Freitag. He is a player that the staff has had their eye on for some time, including a past visit to South Bend.

“I visited in September and was very pleased with how it went,” he said. “The staff were very impressive and the visit as a whole felt very organized and well put together. It was an excellent experience.”

Whenever multiple sports are involved, each staff must come together to create a thorough plan. If Notre Dame is able to make it work, they could be a major player for Freitag. The interest is certainly there.

Freitag is beginning to garner more and more attention from a football perspective. The Minnesota native currently holds three football Scholarship offers from the Irish, Minnesota and Kansas State.

In seven games this past season, Freitag led the team with 331 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 28 receptions. The 6-1, 175-pound wide receiver also rushed for 273 yards and four touchdowns on just 26 carries (10.5 yards per carry). Freitag also threw a touchdown to boot.

In limited opportunities on defense, Freitag also recorded two interceptions and recovered a fumble. He was able to make a variety of plays no matter where he lined up.

From a basketball perspective, Freitag is currently much higher rated. According to Rivals, he is considered the No. 39 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class as a star point guard for Jefferson. He currently holds offers from Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska.

So far as a junior, Freitag is averaging 30 points per game. His highlight tape is quite the experience.

