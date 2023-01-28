Notre Dame Looking To Get Back Into Successful Ohio Recruiting

The state of Ohio used to be a base region for Notre Dame, but the Buckeye State has grown increasingly less fruitful for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame has had success recruiting linemen from the state, but recruiting skill players has been a bigger issue.

Notre Dame has been working to fix that, especially with head coach and Ohio native Marcus Freeman in charge. Since Freeman was hired the Irish have landed a skill player in three straight seasons. Notre Dame Landed running back Gi’Bran Payne in the 2022 class, safety Ben Minich in the 2023 class and cornerback Karson Hobbs in the 2024 class.

