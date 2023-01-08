Notre Dame LB Drayk Bowen Proves He Is Among Nation’s Elite At All-American Bowl

There is an adjustment for every player on the All star game circuit learning a new system, competing against other great Talent and gaining confidence quickly. During the All-Star Bowl week of practice, we saw several Notre Dame signees showcase their skills among the best players in the 2023 recruiting class, with several showing massive improvement throughout the week.

Linebacker signs Drake Bowen got the week started off with a Bang on Tuesday and has steadily gotten even better throughout. When you take a step back now and evaluate, there’s a legitimate argument that Bowen was the top overall linebacker on either team.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button