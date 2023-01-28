Notre Dame Lands Three Players In The Pro Football Focus Top 101 List

Pro Football Focus released a ranking of the 101 best players from the 2022 season, and Notre Dame placed three players on that list, including two in the Top 15.

Tight end Michael Mayer was Notre Dame’s highest ranked player, coming in at No. 9 on the list. Mayer also ranked as the top tight end in the nation.

“Mayer has been arguably the best tight end in the country for the last two years, going for over 800 yards in both seasons. He led all tight ends this year with a 92.5 grade. Not only is he a Weapon in the passing game, but his 82.1 run-blocking grade was third among all tight ends in the nation. The Irish will certainly miss Mayer, who presented a mismatch against almost every college defense.” – PFF

