Notre Dame Lands Penn Punter Ben Krimm

For the second straight season the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have dipped into the transfer Portal to land an Ivy League punter, this time hauling in a Penn grad transfer Ben Krimm.

The Columbus, Ohio native has been Penn’s starting punter the last seasons. As a senior, Krimm led the Ivy League with a 41.6 per punt average, and he also topped the conference with 11 punts of at least 50 yards. Krimm nailed those 11 punts of at least 50 yards on 44 punts. That means he had one more punt of 50+ yards on one fewer overall attempt than Jon Sot had for the Irish in 2022.

