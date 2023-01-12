Notre Dame Lands 9 Players In The Final SI99 Recruiting Rankings

Sports Illustrated and SI All-American released their final rankings for the 2023 recruiting class, and Notre Dame was represented incredibly well. Nine members of Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class earned a spot in the final SI99 rankings, which ranks the 99 best players in the country.

Notre Dame had balance in the rankings, with five players from the offense and four players from the defense making the final SI99. The Irish also had five skill players and four big men/linebackers make the final SI99.

