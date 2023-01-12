Notre Dame Lands 9 Players In The Final SI99 Recruiting Rankings

Sports Illustrated and SI All-American released their final rankings for the 2023 recruiting class, and Notre Dame was represented incredibly well. Nine members of Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class earned a spot in the final SI99 rankings, which ranks the 99 best players in the country.

Notre Dame had balance in the rankings, with five players from the offense and four players from the defense making the final SI99. The Irish also had five skill players and four big men/linebackers make the final SI99.

The highest ranked member of the class is Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman Catholic standout Offensive tackle Charles Jagusah, who checks in as the No. 41 overall players in the final SI rankings. That is a six spot jump for Jagusah, who ranked No. 47 in the preseason SI99 rankings. Jagusah also ranked as the No. 4 Offensive tackle in the country.

Up next is Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drake Bowen, who checked in as the No. 46 overall player in the rankings. Bowen also saw a slight jump, rising up five spots in the rankings since the preseason list came out. Bowen was the fourth ranked linebacker in the country.

Another linebacker – Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab star Jaiden Ausberry – was next on the list at No. 69 in the final SI99 list. Ausberry dropped a few spots from the previous rankings but still finds himself well inside the SI99 rankings. Ausberry was also ranked the No. 7 linebacker in the nation.

Notre Dame and Georgia were the only two schools to place two linebackers in the SI99.

Austin (Texas) Westlake wide receiver Jaden Greathouse was next on the list, coming in as the No. 71 overall player in the country. The 6-2, 210-pound receiver rose 12 spots from the preseason rankings and also jumped up four spots in the receiver rankings to No. 11 overall.

A new member of the SI99 is St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back Jeremiah Love, who checked in at No. 78 after not being ranked in the preseason list. Love was ranked as the nation’s No. 4 running backs according to SI99.

Notre Dame quarterback sign Kenny Minchey, a standout from Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II, is next on the list as the No. 84 overall player in the country. Minchey ranked as the ninth best quarterback in the country.

Houston (Texas) Kinkaid cornerback Micah Bell was next on the list as the No. 92 overall player in the country. Bell is ranked as the No. 8 cornerbacks in the entire class according to SI99.

Another new name in the ranking is Mentor (Ohio) High School standout defensive lineman Brennan Vernon. The 6-5, 270-pound standout ranked as the nation’s No. 94 overall player and the No. 8 interior defensive lineman in the country.

Rounding out the SI99 is Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point wide receiver Braylon James. They ranked as the No. 99 player in the country and as the No. 16 outside receivers in the nation.

Alabama (11) and Georgia (10) were the only teams with more SI99 players than Notre Dame.

