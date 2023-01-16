Notre Dame Keeping Close Tabs On 2024 End Marquise Lightfoot

On Friday, the Notre Dame coaches were on the road and during the trip they stopped by Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy, the home of defensive end Marquise Lightfoot. The coaches have the opportunity to check in with Lightfoot’s coaches and continue to demonstrate their interest.

An underrated member of the 2024 defensive line group, Lightfoot has continued to be a player the Irish staff is keeping a close eye on. The Illinois native gave some insight into his recruitment. It has been a whirlwind, but he’s had a lot of support around him to manage the chaos.

