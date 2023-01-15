Notre Dame Junior Day Hits All The Right Marks

Notre Dame has officially wrapped up its 2023 class and now the staff has set its sights on the Talented 2024 class. Notre Dame once again has a highly ranked class with seven early commitments. The Irish staff kicked off the 2024 cycle with an on the road blitz of Chicago and Indiana, and they ended the first week with its first Junior Day of the cycle.

Irish Breakdown was on campus as the visit kicked off and has been working hard to get as much intel as possible as it has continued. All of our intel from the visit can be found on the Irish Breakdown premium board, the Champions Lounge. If you’re not a member, now is a GREAT TIME to join.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button