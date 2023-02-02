Notre Dame football sends out two offers on national signing day

Not to take the wind out of national signing day, but for Notre Dame football, it didn’t mean anything. Every single one of their 2023 recruiting class signees put pen to paper during the December early period, so there was no drama today.

In fact, half of the 24 player class has already enrolled in classes and will have an opportunity in the spring to show the staff what they can do. Since there wasn’t really anyone the Irish staff had to try and recruit, they turned their focus on future classes.

Two more offers went out today as head Coach Marcus Freeman looks to build on a great start to the 2024 class and beyond. Find out below which two players were offered and a quick breakdown of their current status.

California 2024 safety Kingston Lopa

Breakdown

Who is after Lopa?

The big safety, six-foot-four-inches and 185-pounds, fits the current Irish mold at the back end of the defense. Lopa currently has 15 offers from teams like Michigan, LSU, Oklahoma and USC but committed to Arizona a little over a week ago.

Iowa 2024 Offensive lineman Grant Brix

Breakdown

Who is after Brix?

Ideal size for an Offensive tackle at six-foot-six-inches and 270-pounds, Brix isn’t very active on twitter aside from posting his offers. There are plenty of those as he’s gotten Scholarship offers from Penn State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and others. Brix has yet to announce any sort of trimmed down list of schools he’s considering.

[listicle id=57825]

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story Originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire