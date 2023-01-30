Notre Dame Football Recruiting Roundup – January 30th

It was once again a very busy week on the recruiting trail for the Notre Dame staff. The coaches were once again on the road, visiting the schools of some of the top recruits in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. Several offers quickly followed.

The staff is also ramping up for some more recruits visiting on Sunday potentially, including arguably their top remaining target in the 2024 recruiting class. On top of that, they also welcomed a new Graduate transfer to the program this week.

