Notre Dame football players recall early Inspirations

SOUTH BEND — For at least nine current Notre Dame football players, youthful inspiration came from having fathers who played in the NFL.

Howard Cross III, Houston Griffith, Joe Alt, Lorenzo Styles, Benjamin Morrison, Gabe Rubio, Rocco Spindler, Jayden Bellamy and Ron Powlus III all know that dynamic, while several others had uncles or cousins ​​or other relatives with impressive football achievements.

For the rest of the 2022 roster, however, football inspiration had to come from other sources. Even a chance meeting with an established college or pro football player could light the fuse that would ultimately propel a promising young athlete to reach the national stage.

