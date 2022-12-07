Notre Dame Football offers 2024 New Jersey two-way star

The Irish have a full 2023 class, really full. There are currently 26 verbal commitments and it looks like Marcus Freeman and his staff are extremely content with the players they have. That means they have most likely shifted their focus to the transfer Portal along with the 2024 class.

Freeman has been active on both fronts and today the Irish offered a Scholarship to New Jersey athlete Jaylen McClain. The six-foot-one-inch and 185-pound star plays defensive back and wide receiver for Seton Hall Prep but will likely play on the defensive side of the ball at the next level. The Irish now join Tennessee, LSU and others who are looking to sign McClain.

Historically, Notre Dame has done very well recruiting on the East Coast and they are once again targeting that area for another player. The Irish currently have seven commitments in the 2024 class headlined by quarterback CJ Carr. McClain would be a welcome addition to the group.

