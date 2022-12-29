Notre Dame Football: Lessons Learned From the Peyton Bowen Saga
Notre Dame’s recruiting cycle was a very interesting one this year with so much “newness” surrounding the operation. Ranging from Marcus Freeman’s vastly different recruiting approach to Notre Dame than his predecessor combined with all of the national changes regarding NIL and the transfer portal, it’s been a wild run.
After the dust settled, the Irish exited NSD with a class ranging from 5th-9th depending on which service you follow, and held an 83% blue chip rate, which is very encouraging. While this is certainly progress towards a more athletic, deep, and talented program, there are still some recruiting frustrations regarding the elite of the elite. Most notable on this list is 5 Star Safety Peyton Bowen, a yearlong Notre Dame commit who dropped the Irish publicly at the finish line with very late and lucrative NIL deals “allegedly” playing a huge role in his decision.
Losing the highest-rated player in your class on signing day is simply a gut punch, and Notre Dame must protect itself as much as possible moving forward to prevent this from occurring every cycle. Let’s take a look at 3 Lessons the Irish should have learned from this experience.
1
NIL Is Not Going Away
NIL is not going away. Notre Dame is going to have to adapt and find a way to navigate this system and be more competitive within it internally moving forward. Notre Dame is not going to write “blank checks” or offer “pay for play”, and nobody who loves Notre Dame is asking them to.
But the Irish need to know who is. And how. And how much. Notre Dame needs to be keenly aware of all NIL Dynamics as much as possible when engaging with top end players so that Notre Dame knows where it stands. This way the Irish can properly assess risk and allocate resources, both financially and time wise to most benefit the program with players that want to be at Notre Dame for the right reasons.
2
Notre Dame = Current Hostage
Notre Dame currently sits in an extremely vulnerable position with NIL. In the case of Bowen specifically, Notre Dame was held hostage. Essentially, competing schools knew that Notre Dame doesn’t write blank NIL checks, that meant that in the 11th hour, offers could flood in with the player committed to Notre Dame that can’t or won’t match the money leaving Notre Dame to just hope the player would stick.
Money is money. Everybody wants it. Everyone needs to understand that. Unless Notre Dame is willing to start matching NIL offers (they aren’t), then contingency plans need to be in place so that if a player bails on the Irish last minute there is a guy ready and eager to accept his Scholarship so that Notre Dame Dame can at least replace the spot even if it’s with a player of lesser talent. This is not a great place to operate from, but it is the current reality of the dynamic.
3
Notre Dame Honesty Goes A Long Way
The best way Notre Dame can try to protect itself from these situations moving forward is for Marcus Freeman and his staff to continue to be fully honest and transparent with recruits about Notre Dame’s NIL programs. What is possible and not, timing, amounts. Be direct.
Marcus Freeman is a “people person” who is very genuine. I think he will tighten up his evaluation process as he matures as a Head Coach so that he can get a better feel of where certain players’ Minds are at regarding NIL so that he doesn’t get left on the alter every cycle he thinks he lands an elite player. Notre Dame is in defensive protect mode when it comes to NIL currently, and that is an uncomfortable place to operate from.
