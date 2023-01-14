Notre Dame Football Hosting Several Important 2024 Recruits For Junior Day

This weekend, the Notre Dame staff will be welcoming several big time 2024 recruits to campus for Junior Day. These weekends are designed as an opportunity to get targets to campus and really move the needle.

Under Marcus Freeman, the staff has really changed the expectations when it comes to recruiting. It promises to be another successful weekend.

NOTRE DAME COMMITS ON CAMPUS

As of right now, the Irish program expects all seven of the 2024 commits to make the trip to South Bend. Having the full group together is a big deal.

It starts with the comradery between the group, continuing to grow the relationships between one another. That is vital for what promises to be another excellent recruiting class when all is said and done.

It’s also massive for continuing the momentum on the trail. Getting that group together in front of uncommitted recruits is incalculably important. It is the Ultimate recruiting tool.

Here are the 2024 recruits who are currently committed to Notre Dame.

QB CJ Carr – Saline (Mich.) HS

RB Aneyas Williams – Hannibal (Mo.) HS

WR Cam Williams – Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South

TE Jack Larsen – Charlotte (NC) Catholic

OL Peter Jones – Malvern (Pa.) Prep

DL Owen Wafle – Princeton (NJ) Hun School

CB Karson Hobbs – Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller

All of the committed players have had their hands in recruiting thus far, talking to other uncommitted players and selling the vision. Carr and Williams specifically have been very vocal as recruiters. Having that duo together is massive.

2024 TARGETS ON CAMPUS

The uncommitted targets who will make their trips to South Bend this weekend will be where most of the attention goes. These weekends are designed for those players, giving them an opportunity to fully understand the program and feel the energy. Notre Dame is trending in a great direction with several of those uncommitted targets.

Here are the uncommitted targets who will be on campus.

TE Walter Matthews – 6-7, 245 – Hiram (Ga.) HS

DE/LB Adarius Hayes – 6-4, 210 – Largo (Fla.) HS

DE Bryce Young – 6-4, 215 – Charlotte (NC) Christian

DE Jacob Smith – 6-5, 225 – Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chafee School

DT Jerod Smith – 6-4, 260 – Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chafee School

DL Jide Abasiri – 6-6, 270 – Prior Lake (Minn.) HS

LB Payton Pierce – 6-2, 225 – Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy

S Brauntae Johnson – 6-3, 170 – Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side

Notre Dame has expanded the tight end board recently, including Matthews who is one of the more physically gifted tight ends in the 2024 recruiting class. At 6-7 and 250 pounds, the Georgia native has all the tools. The Irish staff hopes to impress.

Scroll to Continue

The son of former Notre Dame star defensive tackle Bryant Young, Bryce is a tall and athletic defender who is still growing into his body. He is a developmental player but has some serious tools to work with. Notre Dame should be hard to beat for this Legacy recruit.

One of the biggest names on campus, Hayes has some of the biggest upside of any 2024 recruits nationally. He is incredibly long and athletic, who could be projected at both linebacker and Vyper on the next level. The staff has a chance to really move the needle with the Florida standout this weekend.

The Smith Twins are two recruits who the staff appears very high on. Jacob is the Vyper type at 6-5 and 225 pounds, while Jerod is a big end Recruit who could eventually fit inside. They appear to be a package deal and the Irish could be in the market for grabbing both.

At 6-6 and 270 pounds, Abasiri is another toolsy defensive lineman that Notre Dame is keeping a close eye on. The Minnesota native returns to campus after originally visiting for the Clemson game this season. Abasiri is a potential riser in the 2024 class.

The program has recruited linebackers as well as anyone over the last two recruiting classes. Pierce is right near the top of the linebacker board for Notre Dame, bringing an excellent combination of physicality and explosiveness. This visit could continue their tremendous momentum with the Texas standout.

One of the top in-state players, Johnson is a gifted athlete at 6-3 and 170 pounds. There are a lot of schools who are recruiting him at wide receiver, but Notre Dame sees him on defense. If both sides are comfortable with the fit, the Irish should be very difficult to beat for Johnson.

Notre Dame will also be welcoming a 2025 Recruit to campus in Clayton (Ohio) Northmont wide receiver Dorian’s Brew. The Ohio native is one of the top pass catchers in the 2025 recruiting class early. Getting him on campus is a great sign.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades – Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades – Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter