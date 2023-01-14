Notre Dame Football Hosting Several Important 2024 Recruits For Junior Day

This weekend, the Notre Dame staff will be welcoming several big time 2024 recruits to campus for Junior Day. These weekends are designed as an opportunity to get targets to campus and really move the needle.

Under Marcus Freeman, the staff has really changed the expectations when it comes to recruiting. It promises to be another successful weekend.

NOTRE DAME COMMITS ON CAMPUS

As of right now, the Irish program expects all seven of the 2024 commits to make the trip to South Bend. Having the full group together is a big deal.

