Notre Dame football Harvard grad transfers Jon Sot, Chris Smith Stanford

SOUTH BEND — After traveling back from a Friday night road win over Cornell, Harvard football Coach Tim Murphy enjoyed a rare luxury over the weekend: The chance to flip around the television dial and watch college football on a Mostly worry-free Saturday.

Now in his 29th season with the Crimson, including nine Ivy League championships, the winningest Coach in league history had a clear rooting interest when it came to the Shamrock Series and Notre Dame’s hard-fought win over BYU in Las Vegas. Two of Murphy’s former Harvard standouts, punter/holder Jon Sot and defensive tackle Chris Smith, were key contributors as graduate transfers for the Irish.

“I just got bits and pieces, in all honesty,” Murphy said after Wednesday’s practice in Cambridge, Mass., “but (I watch) every chance I get, which is very few based on our schedule. We watch them on TV when we can. We try to keep up with them via texting. I text with most of those guys every week, whether it’s our guy at UCLA, our guy at Duke, our guy at North Carolina or our two guys at Notre Dame.”

