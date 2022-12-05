Notre Dame Football DB Jayden Bellamy enters the transfer portal
The college football transfer Portal is officially open, and today is a day that is rumored to be one that will be quite busy when it comes to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The first bit of news according to 247’s Tom Loy, is that freshman defensive back Jayden Bellamy has entered the transfer portal.
Bellamy was a 3-Star Recruit from Bergen Catholic in New Jersey and was a high school teammate of fellow Irish freshman, quarterback Steve Angeli. As a recruit, Bellamy held offers from a large number of schools including the Penn State Nittany Lions, Boston College Eagles, Clemson Tigers, and others.
Despite being an early enrollee, Bellamy was never able to make an impact this fall with no time on the field while freshman Corners Jaden Mickey and Benjamin Morrison saw quite a bit of playing time with Morrison claiming a starting position and freshman All-American status. Bellamy was dealing with some injuries this season.
There will be more Portal news for sure over the next few days.
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angel
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|–
|–
|Running Back
|Jayden Limar, Dylan Edwards, Jeremiah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi’Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|Chris Tyree
|–
|Tight End
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood
|Kevin Bauman
|–
|Wide Receiver
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas
|–
|–
|Center
|–
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|–
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|–
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|–
|Defensive Tackle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaina
|Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo Mensah
|Defensive End
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger
|–
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Collie
|Jordan Botelho
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen, Ben Minich
|–
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|–
|Cornerback
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|–
|Bryce McPherson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|–
|Totals
|26/85 (26)
|46/85 (20)
|70/85 (24)
|82/85 (12)
|90/85 (8)