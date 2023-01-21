Notre Dame football: CJ Carr undercover recruiting?

Notre Dame football arguably Landed its most important prospect from the class of 2024 very early in the cycle; he seems as locked in as possible. Like Drayk Bowen last year and Blake Fisher in years past, CJ Carr is recruiting his fellow classmates hard. Not known to many is that he has an inside track, thanks to Pylon 7on7 Football.

Suppose you have yet to hear of 7-on-7 football. In that case, it’s essentially a way for top receivers, defensive backs, quarterbacks, and others to showcase their stuff in the off-season. It’s an air-raid-focused competition with a shortened field and 24 players on each team. In this particular instance, CJ Carr is in Tacoma, Washington, with his team in a tournament hosted by Pylon 7on7. In fact, Carr posted Instagram pictures of himself and others at the stadium and even Sporting the Washington Huskies uniform (not to be alarmed).

If Carr has a solid showing, which I’d assume he does, it’ll only benefit everyone involved and potentially the Notre Dame football program. Top-priority Irish targets Ryan Wingo, Jeremiah McClellan, and Terrance Moore are on his team. McClellan Attends the same school that produced Notre Dame football’s top Offensive recruit, Jeremiah Love. Love has a solid connection with McClellan, which is notable.

Love and McClellan aren’t the only two from that area, as Ryan Wingo is also from St. Louis, Missouri. The 5-star wide receiver is being recruited hard by numerous schools but still seems to think highly of Notre Dame football. Will CJ Carr persuade him that joining forces in South Bend is the move to make? Time will tell, but if they build any solid connection in these 7-on-7 tournaments, that also bodes well for a college connection.

It’s no secret that Carr does loads of recruiting via social media, like his current quest of getting Justin Scott to lead the defense for the Irish. However, he’s just as good of a recruiter behind the scenes as on social media. I’ll see if he has any insight into this weekend.