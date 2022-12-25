Notre Dame Football Christmas Wish List

Merry Christmas to the Irish Breakdown family and Notre Dame community!

It’s the best time to share my Notre Dame Football Christmas Wish List with you all! I won’t be lazy and just say, “A national championship.” Instead, let’s focus on the ingredients that go into titles, that will be more fun!

1. Bowl Win – Finishing off the 2022 season and heading into the 2023 year and season with a Bowl win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl would be huge for the Irish. South Carolina is a quality opponent, but it’s more about finishing 9-4 instead of 8-5 and going into the offseason with much-needed momentum. After a rough start to the season the Irish won five of their last six games. The only loss was to USC, so beating the other USC to finish off the season will allow the program to focus on winning six of seven instead of losing the last two.

