Notre Dame Football 2023 Scholarship Chart
With the 2022 season now in the rearview mirror it is time to take a look at Notre Dame’s 2023 roster. It is continuing to evolve, and the Irish will look to add more players through the transfer portal and there will likely be some departures from the roster over the next several months as well.
Here’s a look at the current Scholarship situation from a position-by-position standpoint. Players are listed first by Eligibility remaining and within that alphabetically. As players are added and leave this will be updated. This list includes Scholarship players only.
When it comes to fifth and sixth year players we are not making predictions on who will or will not choose to come back, or who will be asked back. It’s simply players who have Eligibility remaining, and as those decisions are made the list will change to reflect that. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back as changes occur, including position coaches during the offseason.
Here’s a look at the numbers:
Quarterback – 4
Running Back – 6
Wide Receiver – 10
Tight End – 5
Offensive Line – 18
Offense – 43
Defensive End – 11
Defensive Tackle – 7
Linebacker – 9
Safety – 6
Cornerback – 8
Defense – 41
Specialists – 4
TOTAL SCHOLARSHIPS – 88
CURRENT COACHING STAFF
Head Coach – Marcus Freeman
Offensive Coordinator/QB – Tommy Rees
Offensive Line Coach – Harry Hiestand
Running Backs – Deland McCullough
Wide Receivers – Chance Stuckey
Tight Ends – Gerad Park
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Moves Up To No. 4 In Latest AP Poll
2024 Corner Jon Mitchell Excited By Notre Dame Offer
Notre Dame Offer Meant A Lot To 2024 OL Caleb Brewer
Defensive Coordinator/LB – Al Golden
Defensive Line – Al Washington
Cornerbacks – Mike Mickens
Safeties – Chris O’Leary
Special Teams Coordinator – Brian Mason
Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule
Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers
Ranking The 2022 Signees – Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees – Defense
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
BECOME A MEMBER
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook
Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter
.