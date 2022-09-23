Notre Dame Fighting Irish Men’s Basketball: 2023 SF Brady Dunlap Commits to the Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball program snuck in some nice news on a Thursday evening of a football game week last night, as 2023 small forward Brady Dunlap of Harvard Westlake in California committed to play for Mike Brey’s program.

The 6’7″ sharp-shooting forward is rated as a 4-star on ESPN.com and ranked #82 in their ESPN100 for the 2023 class, while 247sports.com has him as a 3-star and ranked 130th overall in their rankings and 148th in their composite rankings.

Dunlap seems like a Mike Brey player right out of central casting, considering his ability to shoot the ball paired with some solid height and length and a reportedly very high basketball IQ. The way Paul Biancardi described him last night in this tweet just couldn’t make Dunlap sound like more of a classic Tim Abromaitis-esque player who can thrive in Brey’s system:

Dunlap joins Mishawaka guard Markus Burton (150th in 247sports rankings, 118th in composite) as 2023 ND commits, suddenly forming an intriguing little follow-up class to the Fantastic 2022 Haul of JJ Starling, Ven-Allen Lubin, and Dom Campbell.

Brey and co. are continuing to look for guys to add to that group in 2023, with 4-star point guard Elmarko Jackson and 4-star shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen as the other recruits the Irish have made short lists for — Jackson just trimmed his list to 7 Finalists on Wednesday, with ND in the mix for the top uncommitted point guard in the class. Friedrichsen, meanwhile, narrowed his choices from 5 to 3 a little over a week ago, with the Irish now battling Nebraska and Davidson for the Oklahoma guard.

So, after a slow start with seemingly all their top targets choosing elsewhere, Brey and his staff have begun adding some nice Talent to a very important class, considering all the Veteran guys the program will lose in the next year or two. Dunlap as an addition to Burton is a fantastic get and it should be fun to see this kid thriving in blue and gold very soon.

