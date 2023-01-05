Notre Dame Defensive End Signee Brenan Vernon Flourishing Among Elite Talent At All-American Bowl

Notre Dame 2023 defensive end signee Brennan Vernon typically shies away from media attention. He prefers to play football, dominate, and keep it moving.

Vernon is spending the week down in San Antonio, Texas as a part of the East Squad for the All-American Bowl. This week is a chance for the Ohio standout to test his skills against some of the best talent in the 2023 recruiting class.

So far, Vernon has fit in seamlessly. He has enjoyed the opportunity to play with such a talented group all building towards the same goal.

“The thing for me is the atmosphere down here,” Vernon said. “It is great, but being around these guys is everything. It is the atmosphere, the energy you feed off of. You show up around these guys and you want to work.”

On Wednesday, the East Squad had the chance to face off against the West Squad in a joint practice. Yesterday’s battle was something they thoroughly enjoyed.

“It was cool, we all got busy,” Vernon stated. “We all took care of business. I think my East Squad looks great, man. I give credit to West, but there are just my guys and we are taking care of business now and Saturday is show time.”

During that practice, the team had the chance to work through several drills on top of their team scrimmage. Among the festivities, they participated in one-on-ones, inside runs, and individual drills among other things. Vernon loved the format, with the opportunity to really fine tune his craft.

“I enjoy it because it is putting us against each other constantly which is a challenge,” the Ohio standout said. “We are all a bunch of big dogs and we get after it.

“That’s the thing, I think it’s amazing how we do a handful of the inside run, field work and the one-on-ones because that’s that great business that we need a lot of,” Vernon continued. “There are some gritty dudes here so it is just going to produce some greatness.”

From the sounds of it, the staff has also kept things simple from a scheme perspective. They are focusing on the players, keeping them comfortable and letting them play fast. So far, Vernon has had no difficulty picking up what the coaches expect from them.

“Everything is pretty self-explanatory,” they said. “There is a handful of stuff that all of us have been through at out high schools, just presented differently. I am picking up on it quickly. It is just about the communication factor to be on the same page.”

Hidden among his opportunity to compete with some great players, Vernon has also had the chance to spend time with the other Notre Dame commits in attendance. With Sullivan Absher, Drake Bowen, Adon Shuler and Micah Bell all competing, this week really serves as another chance for the group to get even closer.

“It has been amazing,” Vernon said with a smile. “I’m rooming with Adon Shuler. Me, Drayk and all of them have just been chilling. It’s amazing, man. It is a great group of guys and I can’ t wait to surround myself with them in the near future.”

Scroll to Continue

That future is bright for the Notre Dame program. Vernon is a big part of that trajectory.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades – Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades – Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter