Notre Dame Defensive End Signee Brenan Vernon Flourishing Among Elite Talent At All-American Bowl

Notre Dame 2023 defensive end signee Brennan Vernon typically shies away from media attention. He prefers to play football, dominate, and keep it moving.

Vernon is spending the week down in San Antonio, Texas as a part of the East Squad for the All-American Bowl. This week is a chance for the Ohio standout to test his skills against some of the best talent in the 2023 recruiting class.

So far, Vernon has fit in seamlessly. He has enjoyed the opportunity to play with such a talented group all building towards the same goal.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button