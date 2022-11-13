Notre Dame defeats Omaha in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — The snow and freezing temperatures didn’t slow the Notre Dame Women’s soccer team in its NCAA Tournament opener Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.

The top-seeded Irish rolled over unseeded Omaha, 5-0, advancing to the second round of the 64-team tourney to be played Friday, Nov. 18 in South Bend against No. 8 Santa Clara, a 1-0 Winner over California Saturday. The Broncos won the national title in 2020.

“I thought the start of it was really good,” Notre Dame head Coach Nate Norman said of the game. “(Omaha is) a good team. If you leave those teams in it for long periods of time, they gain confidence and it becomes tighter. It was a good start and I think we just handled the game comfortably as it wore on. We finished strong, too.”

