Notre Dame DC Al Golden talks Prince Kollie, goal-line defense

Al Golden returned for his usual Weekly night media session for the first time in three Tuesdays. A bye week gave him an off day, and an impromptu meeting held him out Oct. 4. The Notre Dame defensive coordinator spoke with reporters after Tuesday evening’s practice. Here are some of his key talking points.

Is Notre Dame grad student DT Chris Smith

“It’s never easy for [new] guys. They’re learning new techniques when they transfer in, new nomenclature. I really feel like he’s settling in right now. I’m excited about the direction he’s going. He’s a strong inside presence.

“He can Anchor in and it takes two to get him off the ball a lot…Chris will do exactly what we asked him to do. It’s an unbelievable quality, and he’s trying to do the technique perfectly.”

On the next CB up if grad student TaRiq Bracy (hamstring) can’t play vs. Stanford

“[Sophomore Ryan] Barnes, for sure. We could go a number of different ways with it, the way we conduct the secondary and how we want to play to play at safety. We’ll see how TaRiq does, but it’s too early in the week to tell. Barnes would be elevated and [Jaden] Mickey would play in [the slot] some, and we’ll go from there.”

That’s why Notre Dame is allowing a sub-50 completion rate over its last three games

“There’s a collective mentality. They’re doing a great job playing together. We have these swaths of plays where we’re doing really well, and then we give up that explosiveness. We just have to learn how to eliminate that, and that starts with me.”

Is senior LB Marist Liufau

“I think Marist is doing a nice job. Expectations can get you out in front of your skis sometimes. What he needs to do is worry about doing his job. That was his fifth game in two years. Just slow down, just for him, make it small, do your job every play and know your God-given ability will take you beyond the design of the play at times.

“He’s versatile. He’s long and twitchy. He’s smart. They can play outside, can play inside. When he’s off the ball, he can trigger. There are multiple plays where we did send him, and he made us look good.”

A play short of a goal-line stand is coming up

“I have to do a better job on that third or fourth down. North Carolina third down, North Carolina fourth down, last week [vs. BYU] fourth down. I have to do a better job. To be a sticky team down there and do what they’re doing, we call it wins. We have a lot of wins. But we’re losing the money down. That’s a reflection on me. I have to do a better job putting us in a better defense.

“Last week, I had to give us a better call against [BYU’s first touchdown]. It’s really hard to cover a jet motion across the field and play it out. We could have given him help. That’s us.”

Is sophomore LB Prince Kollie

“Today, different level from him than previously. I’d say the last two weeks, he’s improved. Before North Carolina, I said it’s getting there. Then he plays some nice plays against Carolina. Then he makes the [sack] last week. But it’s starting here. He’s getting what he’s earning in practice and it’s starting to show up on the field.

On Kollie ‘getting there’ and displaying consistency

“He’s surrounded by some older guys where they don’t really make the Mistakes in the fits. He’s starting to progress in that direction. The fits are better. He’s in the right place man-to-man, has the right leverage in man-to-man, in the right place in zone. Picks up a sack last week. Those are all positive plays. If he just continues to do his job, he’s talented enough to make some plays.”

There is freshman LB Jaylen Sneed

“We traveled Jaylen last week. It wasn’t because we were traveling a lot of guys. We traveled him because he has made progress. He’s getting closer. I’m excited about Jaylen. Jaylen is really, really athletic and gifted. He’s starting to settle down and understand the game better. Hopefully they will keep making progress. It’s the middle of October. We don’t know who’s going to be called on next.”

On Departed senior DT Jacob Lacey

“Phenomenal kid. Everybody understands the decision he made and the direction he wants to go. Nothing but Incredible experiences with that young man.”