Notre Dame could ‘crash’ the College Football Playoff party

The second year of Marcus Freeman’s tenure with Notre Dame football is shaping up to be a very prosperous one. After a first full season which saw the Irish win 9 games including the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the program is on the rise once again.

The off-season addition of quarterback Sam Hartman shores up the quarterback spot as Notre Dame will return plenty of talent from the 2022 team. With that in mind, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports took a look at which teams could “crash” the college football playoff field this fall and Notre Dame was selected.

Now, I’m not sure crashing is the appropriate term for the Irish, as they have made it to the CFP two of the last five years, but what is important is the fact that people believe the program has a chance. Marcello explained that “Notre Dame has the Talent to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2023 and they have a quarterback with a Championship pedigree to get them there.”

I see a bunch of factors what could contribute to making the field that Marcello explained above, ones that should excite Notre Dame fans for what is to come later this year. All the pieces are there for the Irish to make another run at a CFP spot.

