Notre Dame Coaches Have Another Big Day On The Recruiting Trail

Notre Dame’s staff is on the road hitting the recruiting trail hard all week, and the Irish staff will once again be visiting the high schools of many top prospects on Thursday.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman and Offensive line Coach Harry Hiestand will both head to Malvern (Pa.) Prep and Wyomissing (Pa.) Area. Malvern Prep is the home of Notre Dame commit Peter Jones, one of the best lineman in the country. The Wyomissing Area is the home of Caleb Brewer. Obviously Jones is already in the class, which was a big pickup, but Brewer is a major sleeper prospect. Notre Dame is very, very high on Brewer, and so is the Irish Breakdown staff.

