Notre Dame Coaches Finish Busy Recruiting Week With Trips To Top Programs And Prospects

Notre Dame’s coaches are finishing up yet another very busy week of recruiting as the staff went all over the country visiting commits and the high schools of top uncommitted players. The Irish staff is also making sure to see the top programs around the country, even if they don’t have targets this season, which is a smart recruiting strategy.

Here is a look at where we expect the coaches to be on Friday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button