Notre Dame Coaches Finish Busy Recruiting Week With Trips To Top Programs And Prospects

Notre Dame’s coaches are finishing up yet another very busy week of recruiting as the staff went all over the country visiting commits and the high schools of top uncommitted players. The Irish staff is also making sure to see the top programs around the country, even if they don’t have targets this season, which is a smart recruiting strategy.

Here is a look at where we expect the coaches to be on Friday.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman will once against be with cornerbacks Coach Mike Mickens. They’ll be in Ohio all day checking out several top schools. The Irish will be in Cincinnati to visit Moeller High School, the home of the 2024 cornerback Karson Hobbs. They will also head to St. Xavier, which is the home of defensive lineman Ted Hammondwho recently committed to Michigan, but the Irish are still talking to him.

The pair will also be in the Dayton Area, which is close to where Freeman and Mickens went to high school. They’ll visit Springfield High School, which is the home of talented cornerbacks Aaron Scott, a player the Irish staff is very high on. He is considered a strong Ohio State lean, but the Notre Dame staff isn’t Backing down. They’ll also head over to Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, which is where the 2025 wideout is Dorian’s Brew goes to school. Brew is one of the top wideouts in the 2025 class, and he was recently offered a Scholarship after a visit to Notre Dame earlier in the month.

Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees will be in Missouri and Illinois throughout the day. He’ll head over to Liberty North High School, the home of linebacker Melvin Laster Jr. Rees will also head to St. Pius X in Kansas City, which is where the big time edge is Jayshawn Ross goes to school. Notre Dame is very high on Ross, but so far he hasn’t shown the same level of interest. I do like how the Irish staff isn’t Backing down, and they shouldn’t because Ross is incredibly talented.

While in Kansas City I also expect Rees to head to Rockhurst, the home of the 6-8, 270-pound Offensive tackle Andrew Sprague. Rees will also head over to Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North to let the staff there know of their interest level in Talented 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mozee. Rees will also head over to Raymore (Mo.) Peculiar, which is the home of Talented 2024 tight end Jaden Reddell. Notre Dame has been out to see Reddell multiple times during the current open visit period.

Rees will end his day in Chicago, where he will once again be out to see elite defensive tackle Justin Scott play hoops. No Coach on the Notre Dame staff has been out to see Scott more than Rees in the last few weeks.

Wide receivers Coach Chance Stuckey will be out in Las Vegas to visit some schools, including Arbor View, which is the home of the wide receiver Davis Washington.

Running backs Coach Deland McCullough will wrap up a very busy week in Florida as he’ll be swinging by a bunch of schools in the Jacksonville area.

Tight ends Coach Gerard Parker will be in Kentucky and southern Ohio on the final road day of the week, while line Coach Harry Hiestand will likely be off the road on the final day.

Defensive Coordinator Al Golden will be in the DC/Maryland area, which is a place the Irish absolutely must start performing better. Expect Golden to head over Olney (Md.) Good Counsel, the home of big time 2024 linebacker Aaron Chiles. He’s a prospect the Irish staff is very high on, but Notre Dame has some making up to do with the Talented backer. Expect Golden to also head over to Quince Orchard in Potomoc, Md. as well. That is where LB Jaylen Harvey Attends high school.

Following that we’ll see Golden head over to the DC area, where he is expected to visit Gonzaga and DeMatha. Gonzaga is the home of the 6-6, 240-pound end DD Holmesa player the Irish staff is giving a very long look to as it considers expanding the current board.

Defensive line coach Al Washington will be in the Chicago area, where he’ll head over to St. Ignatius to visit Justin Scott, who is arguably the top player on the board for Notre Dame. I expect Washington to also be at Scott’s hoops game in the evening. I expect to see Washington get out to Kenwood Academy, the home of edge Marquise Lightfoot. I also expect Washington to get out to Nazareth Academy in LaGrange, Ill. That’s where Talented 2025 DE Gabe Kaminski goes to school.

Scroll to Continue

Safeties Coach Chris O’Leary will be up in Minnesota to visit the athlete Daniel Freitag. Notre Dame continues to make Freitag a priority and has been out to see him multiple times this offseason.

Special teams Coach Brian Mason will be in Indianapolis on the final visit day of the week.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades – Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades – Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter