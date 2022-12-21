Notre Dame-Belmont soccer is on the mend, can’t keep pace with Urban | Local
SAN FRANCISCO — Sometimes, an individual achievement can overshadow the performance of the team. That was the case in Notre Dame-Belmont’s 3-1 loss Tuesday afternoon to Urban-SF.
NDB freshman Natalia Cuneo scored her first varsity goal in the loss, tracking down a rebound off a goalkeeper deflection after a shot attempt by senior Athena Carvallo. The Urban goalkeeper couldn’t find the loose ball after it squibbed out of her hands, as Cuneo sprinted to it and ran unmarked through the keeper’s box and right into the cage.
