Notre Dame basketball teams to hold open practices Oct. 21

Both Notre Dame basketball teams will offer the public a peek behind the curtain before the season starts. Each team will hold an open practice, they announced this week.

The Irish Women’s basketball team will welcome fans to practice Oct. 21 at 11 am ET inside Purcell Pavilion. The men’s team will practice that day at 2 pm The women will also hold an open practice Oct. 26 for season ticket holders only.

The Oct. 21 practices are one day before Notre Dame football hosts UNLV.

Notre Dame men’s basketball plays an exhibition game Nov. 2 vs. Xavier University (La.) and opens the regular season Nov. 10 vs. Radford. The Women’s team plays Truman State in an exhibition Oct. 31 and begins the regular season Nov. 7 against Northern Illinois.

Notre Dame Tweets of the Day

77,622.

A big visitor will be in the crowd Saturday: 2024 St. Louis University School wide receiver Ryan Wingoa top-15 player in the class.

Bo Bauer played in 56 straight games.

Bo Bauer never missed a game (56) in four and a half seasons at Notre Dame. A true Saturday warrior. The team captain has likely played his final snap in a Fighting Irish uniform. This was among his most memorable. Never forget the flowing golden locks. pic.twitter.com/KqGL4KpDzy — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) October 13, 2022

Sign up for Blue & Gold and On3 for the latest Notre Dame athletics coverage, Insider recruiting notes, and more! It’s just $10 until the start of the next football season for new subscribers. More information can be found on our Subscriptions page.

Quote of the Day

“You hurt so much for a guy like Bo who gives everything to this place. He’s an emotional leader. He’s a captain. They’re unselfish. He’s a guy I coached last year one on one being in the linebacker room. You feel so bad for him.

– Marcus Freeman is linebacker Bo Bauer, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Saturday

Headlines of the Day

How guard Jarrett Patterson has keyed the Irish Offensive line turnaround (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

Full Notre Dame visitor preview: St. Louis Talent flocking to South Bend for Irish vs. Stanford (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Bo Bauer out for season due to injury (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

What the season-ending Bo Bauer injury means for Notre Dame football (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

Quick-hitters: Marcus Freeman on Stanford offense, Irish pass rush, Drew Pyne (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

Live updates: Marcus Freeman press conference, Oct. 13 (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

Lucky Charms: Four storylines for Notre Dame’s recruiting weekend (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

How to watch Notre Dame football game vs. Stanford (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

What to watch for: Game of the week, schedule for Notre Dame commits (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)