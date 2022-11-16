Notre Dame Basketball Set To Open Gotham Classic vs Southern Indiana

Notre Dame men’s basketball is set to play the first of three games in the 10th annual Gotham Classic when it hosts Southern Indiana Wednesday night. The Irish will host Bowling Green in its second game of the Classic next Tuesday and then play St. Bonaventure at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY on Nov. 25 in the feature game of the event.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind—Purcell Pavilion
When: Wednesday, Nov. 4 – 8:00 PM EST
Network: ACC Network
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network – WSBT 960 AM in South Bend, Tony Simeone PBP

