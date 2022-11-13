Notre Dame Basketball Set To Host Youngstown State

After a three-year absence from the NCAA Tournament, Mike Brey got the Fighting Irish back to March Madness last season. He Returns a Veteran group this year that has key freshmen who will make a push to get back to the tournament this season. The Irish beat Radford 79-76 in Thursday’s season opener.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind—Purcell Pavilion
When: Sunday, Nov. 1 – 4:00 PM EST
Network: Regional Sports Networks
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network – WSBT 960 AM in South Bend, Tony Simeone PBP

Let’s take a look at today’s matchup:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button