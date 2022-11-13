Notre Dame Basketball Set To Host Youngstown State

After a three-year absence from the NCAA Tournament, Mike Brey got the Fighting Irish back to March Madness last season. He Returns a Veteran group this year that has key freshmen who will make a push to get back to the tournament this season. The Irish beat Radford 79-76 in Thursday’s season opener.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind—Purcell Pavilion

When: Sunday, Nov. 1 – 4:00 PM EST

Network: Regional Sports Networks

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network – WSBT 960 AM in South Bend, Tony Simeone PBP

Let’s take a look at today’s matchup:

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

Head Coach: Mike Brey (473-259 at Notre Dame (23rd season), 572-311 28th season overall)

The Fighting Irish edged Radford 79-76 to win their season opener on Thursday. Notre Dame was down by nine in the second half before battling back to earn its first win of the season.

Nate Laszewski led the Irish with 28 points. The grad student pulled down 12 rebounds as well for his 10th career double double. He was 7 for 11 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers and went 12 of 15 at the free throw line.

Trey Wertz added 18 points thanks to four 3-pointers and Cormac Ryan added 10 points, including the eventual game-winner with 9.5 seconds to play.

Freshman Ven-Allen Lubin was the only player to come off the bench in the game. He scored six points in 16 minutes in his Irish debut.

Niagara grad transfer Marcus Hammond was a scratch with a sprained MCL.

Probable Irish Starting Lineup

G JJ Starling – 6-3, Fr. – (No Previous Stats)

G Cormac Ryan – 6-5, 5th – 9.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.8 APG

G Dane Goodwin – 6-6, 5th – 13.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.2 APG

G Trey Wertz – 6-5, 5th. – 4.0 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 2.0 APG

F Nate Laszewski – 6-10, 5th – 9.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 18 BLK

Youngstown State Penguins (2-0, 0-0 Horizon League)

Head Coach: Jerrod Calhoun (73-85 in 6th year at the school, 197-123 in seasons overall)

Youngstown State has had three straight winning seasons for the first time since a stretch from 1982-1985. The Penguins were 18-14 last year with a 12-9 record and seventh place finish in the Horizon.

The Penguins are 2-0 to open the season after wins over Canisius and UT-Martin. Dwayne Cohill paced six players in double figures with 19 points in their latest win. Cohill was named Preseason All-Horizon League First-Team in 2022-23 after averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season. He was named to the 2021-22 All-Horizon League Third-Team. He is one of three returning starters and seven letter winners from last year’s team.

Youngstown four players from the transfer portal, including Malek Green (Canisius), Bryce McBride (Eastern Michigan), Adrian Nelson (Northern Kentucky), and Brandon Rush (Fairleigh Dickinson).

Opponent Starting Lineup

G Dwayne Cohill – Stats – 14.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.4 APG

G Garrett Covington – Stats – 10.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, .3 APG

F Malek Green – Stats – 10.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG

F Adrian Nelson – Stats – 6.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG

G Bryce McBride – Stats – 11.6 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.4 APG

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Depth could play a big factor in this matchup. Mike Brey’s starting five played all but the 16 minutes Lubin gave them in Thursday’s narrow win. Youngstown State had 10 players see at least 10 minutes on the floor in their opener vs Canisius and nine players hit double-digit minutes against UT-Martin. The Irish schedule is set up to give them six very winnable games before facing Michigan State and Syracuse in back-to-back games Nov. 30 and Dec. 30, but they can’t all come down to the wire like the Escape against Radford.

