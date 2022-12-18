Notre Dame Basketball Set For SEC Matchup Against Georgia

The Notre Dame men’s basketball team has been off for a week due to final exams. The Fighting Irish play their first game away from Purcell Pavilion when they face the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday in a neutral site matchup in Atlanta.

Where: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
When: Sunday, Dec. 6 – 5:30 PM EST
Network: ESPN2
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network – WSBT 960 AM in South Bend, Tony Simeone PBP

Let’s take a look at today’s Matchup:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button