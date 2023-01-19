Notre Dame Basketball Coach Mike Brey To Retire At The End Of The Season

According to Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune, Notre Dame head Coach Coach Mike Brey will retire at the end of the 2022-23 season. Noie is very well connected with the Irish program and reported this based on sources he has with knowledge of the situation.

Brey is a bit embattled right now as the Irish have woefully underachieved this season. Notre Dame is currently just 9-10, and just 1-7 in ACC play. The team came into the season with NCAA Tournament expectations but have clearly fallen short.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button