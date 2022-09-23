Notre Dame Basketball: Brady Dunlap commits to Irish

Los Angeles (Calif.) Harvard Westlake four-star Recruit Brady Dunlap tells On3 he has committed to Notre Dame.

Dunlap, a 6-foot-7, 180-pound class of 2023 small forward, ultimately chose the Fighting Irish over a final group of San Diego State, Rice, Colorado, Nebraska, and Providence.

The senior Sharpshooter is Notre Dame’s second commitment to the class, joining Markus Burton.

According to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies, Dunlap Ranks as the No. 146 overall prospect in the 2023 class. On3 is much higher than the industry, ranking the Sharpshooter as the No. 78th overall prospect.

This past summer, Dunlap averaged 16.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for Strive For Greatness (CA) on the Nike EYBL Circuit. Strive For Greatness is Sponsored by LeBron James, and Dunlap played alongside the NBA star’s son, Bronny James. Dunlap also shot 46 percent from the field and 34 percent from three.

“I chose Notre Dame mainly because of the whole atmosphere and the vibe of the entire campus and players,” Dunlap said to On3. “The players were my speed and my type of guys. I love the entire coaching staff. Coach (Mike) Brey connected with me on the official visit, along with Coach (Antoni) Wyche, (Hamlet) Tibbs, and (Anthony) Solomon. They were all great to me. The education part is big for me as well, as well as the networking and connections I can have. It’s all extremely important and played a huge role in my decision. I grew up in the ACC with my dad coaching at NC State so being able to play in that league is a dream come true.

What type of player is Notre Dame getting?

“I would say Notre Dame is getting a winner, above all else,” Dunlap says. “I’m OK with going out there and not playing well, as long as we win the game. It’s just kind of how I was raised and how I was brought up with my dad. I’m going to do whatever I can to win. I’ll be a shooter, a knock-down guy, and can get a bucket when we need it.”

Brady Dunlap has a message for Irish fans.

“I’m ready to rock. Let’s go win it all. That’s my goal above all else. Above all individual stats, accolades. I’m here to win and to go as far as I possibly can in the tournament and win the tournament. Let’s get Coach Brey that Final Four that he’s wanting and Let’s win it all. That’s my message and my goal. When I get to campus, I’m going to do everything I can do and work my a** off.”