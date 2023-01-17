Notre Dame Base Recruiting: Irish Looking To Strike Big In Chicago With 2024 Class

Historically there has been no better friend to the Notre Dame football program than the Chicago area. For decades the area produced many of the program’s greatest players, including Knute Rockne, John Lattner, Tim Grunhard, Chris Zorich and Bryant Young.

Some more recent fan favorites like safety Tom Zbikowski (2004-07) and tight end Cole Kmet (2017-19) also hailed from the Windy City. Even current Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees comes from that area as well.

