Notre Dame at #20 in college football playoff rankings is disrespectful
On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled its second set of rankings on ESPN, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have entered the chat with a #20 ranking.
While it feels like a big jump for the Irish since they were unranked last week — I have a major bone to pick with the committee. Why the hell are the Texas Longhorns ranked ahead of Notre Dame? Who have they beaten to deserve their #18 ranking with three losses?
At present, the Irish have a win over the #10 Clemson Tigers and #15 North Carolina Tar Heels — and both were ass-whoopings (Dabo’s words). The best win Texas has is over the #19 Kansas State Wildcats, which was a 34-27 game.
And none of that is going to matter come Sunday morning. Texas plays the #4 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, and if the Horns win, I can eat crow for breakfast. If the Horns lose, everything I just said was a waste of time — which of course this all is.
Maybe the committee just hates the troops and doesn’t want the Navy Midshipmen to face a higher-ranked team this week? I mean — it could be true. It’s too bad Notre Dame doesn’t have almost ANY other team in the FBS on its schedule for Saturday.
With three regular-season games left for Notre Dame, there’s a real path to a top-10 ranking. It’s the best thing left on the table, and I’m sitting down hungry and ready to eat.