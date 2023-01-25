Notre Dame 2024 Recruiting Needs – Defense Edition

Notre Dame Landed an outstanding recruiting class in the 2023 cycle and now the attention turns to the 2024 class. Notre Dame doesn’t have the same needs in this cycle from a position or numbers standpoint. We already looked at the Offensive needs in 2024 and now we shift our focus on the defensive side of the ball in 2024.

While the Offensive class is focusing more on impact Talent and less about numbers in the 2024 class, the defensive side of the ball needs to hit in both areas in this cycle.

DEFENSIVE LINE

They: 5

Commit: DT Owen Wafle

Notre Dame Landed a quality four-man class in the 2024 class and has five players from the 2022 class currently playing defensive line. Despite the numbers in the last two classes, Notre Dame needs one more “big” defensive line class to get the roster in a healthy spot from a numbers standpoint. Notre Dame also needs to raise the talent level of the defensive line as well. The last two classes added some very talented players, there’s no doubt, but it needs a third strong year, and ideally a class that can add even more impact players in the 2024 defensive line class.

Getting numbers won’t be an issue for Notre Dame in the 2024 class, but there is certainly question marks about whether or not position Coach Al Washington will be able to land the impact Talent needed to close the gap along the defensive line.

Notre Dame needs at least one defensive end, one Vyper and two true interior players. That includes at least one player that can be a nose tackle. The fifth player can be sort of a “best available” player at one of those four positions. Right now Notre Dame has a lot of defensive ends and interior players on the board, but the Vyper board is a bit more questionable at this point.

Landing Owen Waffle was a solid start, but Wafle needs to be the floor in this class. One question I have about Wafle is where will he end up. A positive about Landing him is he does bring a bit of interior versatility to the table. He could potentially be a nose tackle, he could play some three-technique and he could even play some 5/4i technique in certain three-man looks. Where he ultimately ends up could have more to do with who else the Irish land in this class.

Notre Dame absolutely must land elite defensive tackle Justin Scott in this class. Scott was originally planning to commit in the spring/summer period after taking visits, but recently announced he would be making a decision on January 31st. That was likely going to be a good news for Notre Dame, so with him pushing the decision back it means Notre Dame still has a lot of work to do. Simply put, Notre Dame cannot afford to miss on him. It would be devastating not to land him.

LINEBACKER

They: 3

Linebacker recruiting at Notre Dame has been interesting the last two years. Notre Dame signed seven linebackers in the last two seasons, but two of the 2022 linebackers have been moved to Vyper. That means Notre Dame only has five linebackers signed in the last two classes, which isn’t enough for a full two-deep if the Irish are going to stay with a three-linebacker alignment.

Moving Josh Burnham and Niuafe Tuihalamaka to Vyper this early means the Irish are in a position to need another three man class in the 2024 class. There’s a scenario in which I would be okay with just two linebackers, but the ideal number is three linebackers.

All three of Notre Dame’s 2023 signees are ideally suited for the inside, and 2022 signee Nolan Ziegler has already out-grown the Rover position. Unless Notre Dame plans to go with more of a 3-3-5 personnel alignment as its base defense, there will be a need for a player in this class that can play Rover. Whether it’s a third linebacker that can move outside, or a third/fourth safety that can move down, this will be an area that Notre Dame must hit unless there’s a shift in personnel.

Notre Dame is in a good early position with Texas standout Payton Piercebut there’s a lot of work to be done with him and the rest of the Talented Backers on the board.

SAFETY

They: 3

Safety recruiting is the one spot that has been a bit problematic for Notre Dame in the last three cycles. Notre Dame failed to sign a single safety in the 2020 and 2021 classes. If not for Xavier Watts and Ramon Henderson moving to safety from wide receiver and cornerback, that would be two classes on the roster that would not be represented at the safety position. Notre Dame Landed a quality three-man group in 2023, and another three-man class is needed in the 2024 class.

There’s still a chance that 2023 will sign Brandyn Hillman, a prospect I’m very high on, could end up being better suited for Rover. If he can stick at safety it eases some of the numbers issues in the 2024 and 2025 classes. It would mean Notre Dame could get away with just two safeties in the 2024 class, but three is still the ideal number. If Hillman projects as a pure safety it means the third safety in the 2024 class could be a prospect that could be a safety/Rover or safety/nickel prospect.

Right now Notre Dame is involved in a lot of safeties, but there is a lot of work to be done when it comes to Landing top prospects. The Irish staff can’t just get numbers in the 2024 class, it needs safeties that can really play. Position Coach Chris O’Leary has done a very good job coaching, but his recruiting needs to improve. He needs to have a better impact on the trail with the 2024 class.

Scroll to Continue

CORNERBACK

They: 2

Commit: Karson Hobbs

Corners Coach Mike Mickens has done a tremendous job Rebuilding the cornerback depth chart. His 2021 class was a quality group that he put together despite going through a period where he couldn’t go on the road, and when recruits couldn’t visit because of Covid. His 2022 recruiting class (Benjamin Morrison, Jaden’s Mickey) was outstanding and has already had an impact, and a case could be made the 2023 class (Christian Grey, Micah Bell) is just as good, if not better.

That leaves Notre Dame in position to focus on impact Talent over numbers in the 2024 class. The Irish were able to take a chance on Karson Hobbs because of how good the previous classes were. Hobbs is a long player who is a bit raw, but the Irish staff absolutely loves his upside. There is a feeling that Hobbs might need time, but if he pans out he could be outstanding. The success of previous classes allowed the staff to take a bit of a chance on Hobbs’ upside.

Notre Dame needs just one more pure corner in the 2024 class. A third corner could be an option if he’s a hybrid type that could play safety, but right now two is the number. Notre Dame is recruiting a few high upside players like Hobbs, but there are also some really, really outstanding players on the board. Notre Dame is still making a hard push for Caleb Beasleya Talented corner from Tennessee that is currently committed to the Volunteers.

That’s a player the staff would love to flip, and they can be patient and continue making a run at him, and other top corners, because of how well he recruited the position in past seasons.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades – Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades – Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter